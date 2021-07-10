Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS and Ed Sheeran's new track Permission To Dance creates fan frenzy; Scarlett Johansson’s first pregnancy becomes talk of the town and more

While the new track of the K-pop band, Permission To Dance became an instant hit among the fans, popular Hollywood actress, Scarlett Johansson grabbed the headlines as the reports of her pregnancy surfaced online. So, let's meet the international newsmakers of the week...