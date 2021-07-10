Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS and Ed Sheeran's new track Permission To Dance creates fan frenzy; Scarlett Johansson’s first pregnancy becomes talk of the town and more

Well, we can definitely say that the past week was quite an eventful period for BTS. While the new track of the K-pop band, Permission To Dance became an instant hit among the fans, popular Hollywood actress, grabbed the headlines as the reports of her pregnancy surfaced online. So, let's meet the international newsmakers of the week... Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost expecting their first child, Sharon Stone reportedly dating 25-year-old rapper RMR and more

BTS and 's new track Permission To Dance out!

After Lauv's Make It Right, the popular K-pop band, BTS collaborated with Ed Sheeran for the new track titled, Permission To Dance, which released on Friday. The high-energy peppy number is a trade signature song of the septet, which symbolises positivity like their previous tracks. Army went into a celebratory mode as soon as the song dropped.

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost expecting their first child

Popular actress Scarlett Johansson is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Colin Jost. The reports suggest that the couple is thrilled to welcome the new family member but are maintaining a low profile. The actress sparked the pregnancy rumours in June, when she skipped several events and interviews of Black Widow despite being the lead star and executive producer of the film.

BTS to appear on ’s The Tonight Show

Permission to freak out?! @BTS_twt is returning to #FallonTonight next week! ? Tune in for a 2 day takeover event with performances of #PermissionToDance & #Butter Tues 7/13 & Wed 7/14! ? pic.twitter.com/RBc6OR5OLz — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 7, 2021

The Bangtan Boys aka BTS fans are on cloud nine as the popular K-pop band is set to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show for two consecutive nights, which is July 13 and 14. Reportedly, the septet will be making the American TV debut of their new track, Permission to Dance.

Fast and Furious 9 becomes the highest grosser in post-pandemic era

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@vindiesel)

Vin Diesel and John Cena's Fast and Furious 9 became the highest grosser in the post-pandemic era beating Godzilla Vs Kong. The action-packed film has crossed the $500 million mark at the global box office while the lifetime total of Godzilla Vs Kong was $446.56 million. The film is set to hit the screens in India in the month of August.

, and 's Red Notice to release on THIS date

?You’re officially on notice?@Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12?? FBI’s top profiler.

World’s most wanted art thief.

And the greatest conman the world has never seen…@GalGadot@VancityReynolds#REDNOTICE ? pic.twitter.com/O0mqkYCqGy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 8, 2021

The release date of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot starrer Red Notice is finally out as the action-thriller will premiere on Netflix on November 12. The film marks the third collaboration between Dwayne Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber after Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. The story of the film revolves around the FBI’s top profiler played by Dwayne Johnson and two rival criminals portrayed by Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.