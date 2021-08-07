Hollywood news weekly rewind: BTS’ Butter achieves a milestone, Hugh Jackman undergoes skin biopsy on his nose and more

Another weekend and we are back to share with you some of the biggest highlights of the past week from the Hollywood section. Well, once again we saw Bangtan Boys dominating headlines with their songs and social media milestones. While BTS' track Butter became the longest-running No.1 song on Billboard Hot100 2021 charts, popular Australian actor, Hugh Jackman, who is known for the portrayal of Wolverine, underwent skin biopsy on his nose, which made fans very concerned. So, let's meet Hollywood newsmakers of the week... Also Read - Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Beyonce and more Bollywood and Hollywood beauties who spoke about their miscarriages – view pics

BTS' Butter becomes the longest running song of 2021 to rule Billboard HOT 100 chart

With every new song BTS is shattering global records and their peppy track, Butter has recently achieved a huge milestone. The song has become the longest running song of 2021 to rule Billboard HOT 100 chart beating International singer Olivia Rodrigo' song Drivers License, which topped the chart from January to March. The K-pop band had topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 and were also Time's Entertainer of that year.

Hugh Jackman undergoes skin biopsy on his nose

A couple of notes: please get skin checks often, please don’t think it can’t happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/MqqdxlM4C3 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 2, 2021

Popular Australian actor Hugh Jackman, who garnered popularity across the globe for his portrayal of Wolverine in the X-Men film series, recently underwent skin biopsy on his nose. The actor shared the news through a video on social media, where he said, “Hey guys, I just wanted to let you know I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologist and doctors. They saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked.”

Paris Hilton reveals she wants to be a 'supportive and fun' mother

2 days to go…. We made one of our favorite dishes together! ??? Can you guess what it is? ? Thank you for cooking with me bestie! ?‍♀️ @Saweetie #CookingWithParis ??‍?#ChefParis ? #ThatsHot ? pic.twitter.com/cGpKi5SCtN — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 2, 2021

Popular socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton recently grabbed the headlines for her pregnancy rumours. While she clarified that these reports are false, Paris revealed that she wants to be a 'supportive and fun' mother just like her mom. She said, "I want to be like my mom - like their best friend, where they feel like they can come and talk to me about anything. Very supportive and fun and playful.”

Jennifer Lopez to collaborate with BTS for her upcoming track?

After Ed Sheeran, ARMY are thinking that the K-pop band will team up with Jennifer Lopez and the reason behind this is latter's Instagram activity. On her recent Insta stories, JLo reposted a TikTok video from music producer Carneyval. The video was a mashup of Jennifer Lopez and Rauw Alejandro‘s song Cambia el Paso and BTS’ latest release Permission to Dance. On Twitter, she also reposted choreographer Sienna Lalau's video of dancing to this mashup. She captioned it as, "This mashup tho! Yesss @sienna_lalau! @bts_bighit @carneyval #CambiaElPaso #PermissionToDance." Well, we hope the wish of ARMY comes true.

Beyonce reacts to BTS Jungkook's solo track ‘My Time’

Jungkook's solo track 'My Time' has garnered immense love from ARMY and just like us even popular singer Beyonce has loved the track. Music producer Sleep Deez, revealed this news during an 'Ask Me Anything' session and said, “It’s confirmed that Beyoncé loves My Time...did I tell y’all that? I forgot.”