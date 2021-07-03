Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' Butter tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive week, Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9 takes the box office by storm and more

BTS' latest track Butter continued to be the global record-breaker. On the other hand, Vin Diesel and John Cena's Fast and Furious 9 enjoyed a monstrous start at the box office amid COVID-19 pandemic crisis. So, here's the biggest international newsmakers of the week...