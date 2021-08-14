We are so glad to have the world of entertainment. It provides us an escape from the grim realities and that can be so beneficial at times. This week too, was quite exciting as far as Hollywood is concerned. From BTS' Jungkook breaking ARMY's hearts to Jennifer Aniston and ’s dating rumours, here’s what all happened in Hollywood last week. Also Read - BTS: You’ll be shocked to know what V does for hours when he’s home alone

BTS' Jungkook breaks ARMY's hearts as he gives major update about his song 'Decalcomania'

BTS Jungkook's 'Decalcomania' has always remained one of the most talked-about solo tracks that ARMY has been eagerly waiting for. He had released a short 1 minute 18 seconds version of the song on his 22nd birthday. Since then, ARMY has been patiently waiting for the full version of the song. The BTS recently interacted with 200 fans and addressed various topics on the zoom call. A fan asked Euphoria singer about his Decalcomania's full version, Jungkook said that he deleted the track's file folder, leaving the fans heartbroken.

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are a couple?



Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumoured to be dating. As you might be aware, they had revealed their secret crush for each other during Friends: The Reunion. Now, it seems like they have taken it to the next level. According to Closer Online report, Jennifer and David are dating. The two stars have been spending more time together since they filmed the Friends reunion with the other co-stars on the show's 25th anniversary.

Did you know the original lyrics of BTS and 's Permission to Dance was like a marriage proposal?

BTS’ latest song Permission to Dance is doing really well. The leader of BIG HIT MUSIC’s A&R Team, Nicole Kim recently discussed with BTS and Ed Sheeran about altering the song to fit the message of hope during the pandemic, which resulted in the final output. Nicole said BTS “liked the track as it was, but the original lyrics were more like a marriage proposal—more personal, like a love song.” He added, "In the process of consolidating and conveying the theme, and how other people translate it into the actual lyrics, if we use vague language, then the people hearing it have a completely different image in mind, so sometimes we offer a hypothetical storyline to be as specific as possible."

Cardi B calls out people who do not bathe regularly

Hollywood is engulfed in a debate over bathing regularly or not after and stated that they don't believe in regularly bathing their kids. Cardi B took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? It’s giving itchy.” Well, Hollywood celebs can debate on some really fun topics sometimes.

claims is still in love with him?

As you might be aware, Kanye West is coming up with a new song titled Donda, lyrics of which, have left fans wondering if the song is based on Kim Kardashian. The lyrics of the song are, "Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me," and fans are speculating that he is stating that Kim is still in love with him. Kim and Kanye filed for a divorce earlier this year.