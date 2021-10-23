Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope, RM and SUGA aren’t Squid Game fans, Gwyneth Paltrow's sex advice for her teenage kids and more

It’s Saturday and we hope you having a good one. We are here to add some Hollywood tadka to you weekend by telling you about the newsmakers this week. From BTS to to and more, here’s a look at our trending Hollywood newsmakers of the week. Also Read - BTS: The Bangtan Boys REACT to Lizzo’s Butter cover in the most adorable manner – deets inside

BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope, RM and SUGA aren’t fans Squid Game

Squid Game has taken the world by storm. Now, a fan asked J-Hope if he had watched Squid Game and he replied in a rather cute manner. He asked if the person would play a game of Ddakji with him. While they are hard-core fans of Marvel, they love K-Dramas too. J-Hope seems to be a fan of romantic shows. He once said in his VLive that he loved Crash Landing On You. On the other hand, V recommended fans to watch the emotional drama Itaewon Class starring his hyung (elder brother) Park Seo Joon. RM likes shows like Sweet Home, Sky Castle and Dear My Friends while SUGA is also a fan of Sky Castle. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' RM fulfills Jungkook's wish, Kylie Jenner shows off baby bump in naked shadow picture and more

Throwback picture of Shahid Kapoor and others make fans draw comparisons with the BTS

Recently, Tarzan: The Wonder Car actor Vatsal Seth shared a throwback picture with Shahid Kapoor. In the picture, we can see them dressed in black from head to toe. A few fans pointed out that they look like BTS members. A comment read, "You look like a bts member." Also Read - BTS' sign language in Permission To Dance video gets overwhelming reactions from deaf children and wins ARMYs yet again

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is now 'hopelessly romantic'

BTS’ V recently took Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test to determine which of the 16 personality types he falls into. He now has INFP personality type which is known as a mediator. These type of people are said to be introverts, creative, hopeless romantics and they search for their soul mates. So, is V looking for true love?

Gwyneth Paltrow's sex advice for her teenage kids

On Entertainment Tonight recently, Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about having a conversation with her kids about sex. She said, "I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it. I try to just be curious, and teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex, ever." She added that the school has already covered the part of sex education for her kids but the advice she has for teenage kids is, "“listen to their instincts” and “stay really close to your own truth.”

shows off baby bump

Kylie Jenner has been sharing glimpse of her journey to motherhood. Recently, she shared a picture flaunting her baby bump. It is a shadow of her showing her "growing" baby bump.

