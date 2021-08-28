It’s Saturday and we hope you having a good one. We are here to add some Hollywood tadka to your weekend by telling you about the newsmakers this week. From BTS’ Jungkook opening up on the band’s future to recreating her wedding with , here’s what all happened in Hollywood last week. Also Read - Indian BTS ARMY are you listening? Armaan Malik is game for a collaboration with Bangtan Boys

BTS: Jungkook opens up on the band’s future and whether their next song would be English or Korean



Also Read - Neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ariana Grande, Indian BTS ARMY wants the septet to collaborate with THIS pop artist next – view poll result

In an interview with SBS 8 News, Jungkook spoke about BTS' future music plans. He revealed, "Just like we did in the past until now, we will continue to think and share thoughts about what we should talk right now, what stories we can deliver, until we come up with more good songs in the future, naturally. He was also asked if BTS's new song would be in English or in Korean. To which Jungkook said that there's nothing set about that and he has no idea about it. Also Read - Bollywood Celebrities On Afghanistan Crises: Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Karan Tacker And More

OMG! Kim Kardashian-Kanye West recreate their wedding at a Donda listening event

This is big and surprising news. Kim Kardashian, who had filed for a divorce from Kanye West, made an appearance in a white wedding gown at a Donda listening event. Kanye was also seen with her. Is a patch-up on the cards?

Is reluctant to make her comeback on TV?

Selena Gomez in a recent interview stated that she is proud of her past work. She was asked if she was reluctant to make a comeback on TV. She replied, "No, definitely not. I was looking for another show to do. And by the way, I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way.” Well, we are proud of her as well.

BTS: is game for a collaboration with Bangtan Boys

This might be great news for the Indian BTS ARMY. On Twitter, Armaan Malik stated that he would definitely like to collaborate with BTS in the near future. He wrote, "Wow, just happened to come across this! Much love to the #BTSArmy and yeah it’ll def be a lot of fun to do something with the boys in the near future." Well, we are all ears if at all this shapes up.

' post for her boyfriend wins hearts despite her calling him an a**hole

Recently, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a sweet note for her boyfriend in which she called him a cute a**hole. She wrote, "Not only has this cute a**hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook! Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star."

: The Devil Made Me Do It leaked online

Well, the recently released horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has been leaked online. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film is the eighth installment in the Conjuring Universe.