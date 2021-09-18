Hollywood news weekly rewind: BTS' Jungkook transfers ownership of $3.4 million worth flat to brother, Britney Spears gets engaged and more

It's Saturday and it's time to catch up with all the happenings from Hollywood that transpired over the week. The biggest celebrities of Hollywood like BTS, , , and many more turned out to be the newsmakers of the week gone by. So without any further ado, here's the compilation of all the HOT and TOP stories of this week. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook flirts with a fan, Jennifer Lopez showers praises on Ben Affleck's The Last Duel and more

BTS' Jungkook transfers ownership of flat to elder brother

As per the latest reports, the Golden Maknae of K-pop band BTS, Jungkook, has transferred the ownership of his swanky apartment to his elder brother Jeon Jung-hyun. The price of the flat as per the market rate is reported to be USD 3.4 million. It includes a living room, kitchen, dining room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.

Kim Kardashian approves of and Travis Barker's romance

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian sort of gave her approval to sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance. Stating that she finds their PDA 'cute', she said, "I love their relationship. They've grown so much together and really made some amazing, just to think that they've been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years, neighbors for like, a decade."

Bennifer's masked kiss at Met Gala 2021

As Jennifer Lopez and walked the red carpet of Met Gala 2021 together, they kissed each other through their masks and left their fans in total aww. Their pictures trended on social media with fans of Bennifer gushing over them.

BTS and Coldplay collaboration

Another reason why Korean boy band BTS trended this week is that they announced their collaboration with rock band Coldplay. They have teamed up for a single titled My Universe and it is set to release on September 24.

Britney Spears' announced engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari

On September 13, Britney Spears announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari. She shared a video on social media revealing her engagement ring. However, post the announcement, she deleted her Instagram account and went on a social media detox.