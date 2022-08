The past week was an eventful one for Hollywood. From BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jimin getting death threats on Weverse to 's lawyer Camille Vasquez reacting to her viral video on calling her client an 'abuser', let's meet the Hollywood newsmakers of the week. Also Read - BTS' Kim Taehyung shares a selfie with Squid Game's star Lee Jung-jae; ARMY anticipate V in Squid Game 2

BTS: Kim Taehyung and Jimin get death threats on Weverse with graphic imagery

BTS: Kim Taehyung and Jimin get death threats on Weverse with graphics; angry ARMYS tells HYBE that they need to take action right away.

ready to move on days after breakup with Pete Davidson; to disrupt all her future relationships?

Kim Kardashian recently broke up with Pete Davidson, her last boyfriend, and now rumours are rife that ex-husband Kanye West is hellbent on using this to get back in her good books.

Liger: Legendary boxer Mike Tyson spotted on wheelchair days after he said, 'My expiration date is coming close'

Boxing legend Mike Tyson, who is all set to make his acting debut with 's upcoming pan-India film Liger, was spotted on a wheelchair at Miami airport days after he talked about his expiration date is coming close. His unusual appearance has now raised more concerns about his health condition.

Ezra Miller controversies: Getting arrested in Hawaii twice to suffering from 'complex mental health issues' — The Flash star hits headlines

As per the latest updates, Ezra Miller who essays the lead in The Flash has been accused of burglary. In a latest statement, the star spoke about suffering from mental issues.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial: Lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to her viral video calling her client an 'abuser'

As Amber Heard fans started circulating the video to pour in their support for the actress, Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has finally broken her silence on calling her client an 'abuser' in her closing argument.

'You're next': JK Rowling gets death threats after she condemns attack on

JK Rowling received death threats on Twitter after she condemned the brutal attack on her fellow British author Salman Rushdie who was stabbed up to 15 times at a conference near Buffalo in New York, where he was about to give a lecture on free speech.