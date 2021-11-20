It’s Saturday, which means it’s time to chill. It also means to what all happened in the world of Hollywood. So here we are with our Hollywood newsmakers of the week. From BTS member Jungkook’s expensive meal to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes calling it quits and more, here’s a look at all those who grabbed headlines this week. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Bangladeshi fan claims getting rape threats, James Blunt freaks out by ‘ghosts’ and more

BTS member Jungkook's meal costs a bomb

BTS' Jungkook recently took a single bite of his meal. What's special about it you ask? Well, it was damn expensive. The finale episode of BTS In the SOOP 2! featured the Bangtan Boys binging on one of the most costliest meals they have ever had. His meal was approximately ₩1.00 million KRW (about $846 USD). Now that is really something!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes call it quits

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes ended their relationship. They shared a note on Instagram which read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Tom Holland posts heartfelt note for fans after stupendous response to Spider-Man No Way Home trailer

Tom Holland wrote a heartfelt note for fans after receiving a big thumbs up for Spider-Man No Way Home trailer. He wrote on Instagram, “We just debuted the trailer to a theatre of fans and the reaction was incredible. Thank you for supporting me throughout my Spider-Man career. Your love and support continues to blow my mind and I couldn’t be more grateful. This film is for you and I hope it brings you as much joy as it has for me. Love you guys 3000!”

BTS World Official Twitter account gets suspended

One of of BTS’ Twitter accounts was suspended. Called BTS WORLD, it is a mobile video game account developed by Takeone Company Corp and published by Netmarble. It is believed that a ‘Bangelidishi cyber security researchers’ group called Team Copyright was behind the suspension.

says his wife would've chosen as 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Actor Paul Rudd, was recently crowned as the 'Sexiest Man Alive'. The actor thinks his wife Julie Yaeger would have chosen star Keanu Reeves for the title. He added that he would have voted for him too.