From BTS member V singing Hindi song in edited video to Sophie Turner's pregnancy to V testing COVID positive, here's what all happened in Hollywood last week.

BTS member V singing Hindi song in edited video

An edited video of BTS member singing a Hindi song went viral. The video was posted by YouTuber and artist Anshuman Sharma. Also Read - BTS: RM turns salesman for an UNIMAGINABLE product but it's not a surprise

Sophie Turner is pregnant?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second baby together, if we go by the latest reports. Turner was recently clicked placing her hand on her exposed stomach which sparked her pregnancy rumours.

Tom Holland wants to visit Taj Mahal

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland recently expressed his love for India during a recent media interaction. He stated that he is keen to travel all over the country and would love to visit the Taj Mahal during his trip.

BTS singer V tests COVID-19 positive

BTS singer V tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He had mild fever and a sore throat. Other BTS members tested negative.

opens up on 'harassing'

In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West took accountability for ‘harassing’ Kim Kardashian. He wrote, "I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."