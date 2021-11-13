It’s the weekend and we hope you having a good one. We are here to add some Hollywood spice to you weekend by telling you about the newsmakers this week. BTS, , , Jungkook and others are a part of our Hollywood newsmakers of the week. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Alec Baldwin sued by Rust crew member, ARMY disappointed as BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage Live concert's online streaming gets delayed and more

BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage Live concert's online streaming news frustrates ARMY

Big Hit aka HYBE had announced November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2, 2021, as the concert dates for BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Live concert. However, the online streaming of the same will be taking place on 3rd December, which is on the day after the actual concerts are held. This has disappointed the BTS ARMY. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS gets nominated for Artist Of The Year at AMAs, Kal Penn comes out as gay, Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik's ugly breakup and more

Will Smith reveals her mom caught him having sex with his girlfriend

As reported by aceshowbiz.com, Will Smith mentioned that his mom caught him having sex with his girlfriend while he was a teenager. He was quoted saying, "As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor." Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS gets nominated for American Music Awards for the 4th time, Gwyneth Paltrow shares she f**cks up parenthood all the time and more

Alec Baldwin sued by Rust crew member

After the fatal incident on the sets of Rust, actor Alec Baldwin has been reportedly sued by a crew member. A case has been filed against the actor, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls. The crew member has alleged that the bullet that killed cinematography Hitchins 'narrowly missed him' as he was standing next to her, reports Fox News.

BTS' Jungkook named as the ‘Top Model Idol’ in Forbes Korea list

BTS' Jungkook has achieved a new feat as he was recently named as the 'Top Model Idol’ after grabbing the top spot on the 'Forbes Korea Model Idol' list. The magazine complimented Jungkook for being the main vocalist, lead dancer, and sub rapper of BTS.

named 2021's Sexiest Man Alive

Dethroning Michael B Jordan, Paul Rudd has been named as the People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021. The actor told People that his wife was stupefied with the news. He had added, “But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said 'Oh, they got it right.' And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what's she going to say?"