Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS submits Butter as its first official entry for Grammy Awards 2022, Gwyneth Paltrow shares sex advice for her teenage kids and more

Korean boy band BTS has submitted their hit song Butter as their first official entry to Grammy Awards 2022 in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group. They are competing against Kiss Me More' by Doja Cat featuring SZA, Without You by The Kid LAROI and , Rumors by Lizzo featuring Cardi B and Mood by 24kGoldn if it approved.

Squid Game creator shares story that inspired the show

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told the guardian that the show was inspired by his own story. He said that the idea came from his own life, where he faced dire financial crisis in South Korea back in 2009. The fact that he is a sucker for dystopian fiction was an added only helped him make Squid Game what it has turned out to be.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid break up

Model Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have parted ways and it seems they split on a bitter note. Yolanda Hadid reportedly accused Zayn Malik of hitting her and that seems to have led to the separation. However, the singer in a statement rubbished all the accusations made against him.

FRIENDS star James Michael passed away

In a tragic turn of events, FRIENDS star James Michael who played Gunther on the show breathed his last on October 24, 2021. All the stars like Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and others took to social media to mourn his death.

Gwyneth Paltrow shares sex advice for teenage kids

On Entertainment Tonight recently, Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about having a conversation with her kids about sex. She said, "I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it. I try to just be curious, and teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex, ever." She added that the school has already covered the part of sex education for her kids but the advice she has for teenage kids is, "listen to their instincts” and “stay really close to your own truth."