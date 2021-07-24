Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Dwayne Johnson exits Fast and Furious franchise; BTS’ historical Billboard achievement, Timothée Chalamet dances to Punjabi track Mundian To Bach Ke

It was an action-packed week in the world of entertainment. From Dwayne Johnson saying no to future Fast and Furious films to Jennifer Lopez's kids reacting to her romance with Ben Affleck and BTS making history at the Billboards, here's all that happened in Hollywood in the week gone by.