Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Dwayne Johnson exits Fast and Furious franchise; BTS’ historical Billboard achievement, Timothée Chalamet dances to Punjabi track Mundian To Bach Ke

The world of entertainment never disappointments. There are constant updates to keep you hooked. From Dwayne Johnson saying no to future Fast and Furious films to Jennifer Lopez's kids reacting to her romance with Ben Affleck, here's all that happened in Hollywood in the week gone by.

Dwayne Johnson says he won’t appear in future Fast and Furious films

Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he won't appear in any more Fast and Furious films. Dwayne, who plays Luke Hobbs in the franchise, had a fall out with lead star Vin Diesel during the making of 2017's The Fate of the Furious that resulted in the actor dropping out of latest instalment, Fast and Furious 9. Vin recently said it was his "tough love" act that enabled Dwayne to perform better in the movies.

Reacting to Vin's comments, Dwayne told The Hollywood Reporter, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that." He added, "And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

Timothée Chalamet dances to Punjabi track Mundian To Bach Ke

Timothée Chalamet was seen dancing to the popular Punjabi track Mundian To Bach Ke recently. According to reports, the Dune actor was attending a party at Bagatelle Beach Club in Saint Tropez, France. He was seen wearing a casual white T-shirt and a pair of pants.

Jennifer Lopez's kids react to her romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's romance with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck is grabbing everyone's attention. According to latest reports, Jennifer's two kids are now reportedly 'slowly getting to know Affleck' and ‘everything seems to be sailing smoothly’.

Courteney Cox reacts to FRIENDS Reunion getting Emmy Nominations

Courteney Cox who played Monica in FRIENDS has reacted to the reunion of the sitcom grabbing Emmy Nominations. She told Entertainment Weekly, "Honestly, I am so happy that the reunion has been recognized because I think it's terrific. [Director] Ben Winston did a great job and all of his crew. That's not exactly the Emmy I was looking for. I'm being honest with you."

BTS create Billboard history, all set to perform Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and special cover for BBC Radio

BTS created history on the Billboard this week gone by with their new song Permission To Dance becoming No. 1, replacing their own number, the previously released Butter. The only other singer to own this Billboard record is Drake. And now, to make things more exciting for the BTS Army worldwide, the Bangtan boys are all set to perform their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit and a special cover for their first-ever Radio Live. The band members will make their debut at the Radio 1 Live Lounge with blockbuster songs on BBC Radio 1 broadcast special next week. The K-pop septet will perform Dynamite, Permission to Dance, and cover of another Hot 100 No. 1: Puff Daddy and Faith Evans' 1997 collaboration ‘I'll Be Missing You.’ Can’t wait, can you?

