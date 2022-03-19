We all should be thankful to the world the entertainment. It provides us an escape from the grim realities and that can be so beneficial especially in the times we live in. This week too, was quite exciting as far as as Hollywood is concerned. Jungkook and V's dance on Brown Munde and Kehndi Hundi goes viral, ’s Instagram account temporarily suspended and more such stories are a part of our Hollywood News Weekly Rewind. Also Read - BTS: Butter, BE, Map of the Soul and other current bestselling albums of the K-Pop band REVEALED

Jungkook and V's dance on Brown Munde and Kehndi Hundi goes viral



BTS’ Indian fans were treated to yet another edited song of the BTS boys grooving on Indian songs. Jungkook and V's dancing on Brown Munde and Kehndi Hundi Si was just too good. Also Read - BTS: Walt Disney's first-of-its-kind special gesture for Run BTS episode featuring the septet wins hearts

Kanye West’s Instagram account temporarily suspended

Kanye West’s Instagram account was temporarily suspended. According to reports, it violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying with his latest outbursts against his ex-wife . Also Read - BTS: After Jungkook, a child artist from China goes viral for being Jimin's doppelganger; check ARMYs reaction over baby Chimchim

talks on postpartum

In a video shared online, Kylie Jenner talked about postpartum. She said, "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It's not been easy, it's very hard." She went on to say, "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

is not the owner of Princess Diana's wardrobe

Kristen Stewart was gifted all of the clothes she got to wear as Princess Diana for 'Spencer' by costume designer Jacqueline Durran. In an interview with Slant, Kristen said, "Jacqueline gave me like all of the clothes. Is it who keeps everything he's ever touched in a movie or something like that? Or maybe it's .”

BTS' Jungkook gets a mention by Netflix India

Telling everyone I watched Twenty Five Twenty One with Jungkook today ? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 15, 2022

Jungkook recently revealed that he was watching the show Twenty Five Twenty One. As you might be aware, the K-Drama is one of the top-rated ones even in India. Hence, Netflix India tweeted about it.

(With inputs from IANS)