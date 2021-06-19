Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Kim Kardashian breaks her silence on divorcing Kanye West; BTS’ Muster Sowoozoo 2021 creates a new record

It was an action-packed week in the world of entertainment. From Kim Kardashian breaking her silence on divorcing Kanye West to BTS' Muster Sowoozoo 2021 creating a new record, here's all that happened in Hollywood last week.