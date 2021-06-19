Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Kim Kardashian breaks her silence on divorcing Kanye West; BTS’ Muster Sowoozoo 2021 creates a new record

It’s Saturday which means it’s time to chill. It also means it’s time to look back at the week gone by and know the newsmakers. From breaking her silence on divorcing to BTS’ Muster Sowoozoo 2021 creating a new record, here’s all that happened in Hollywood last week. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Kim Kardashian's poop-themed party for North, BTS creates new record and more

Kim Kardashian breaks her silence on divorcing Kanye West

The divorce news of Kim and Kanye West was shocking for many fans. Kim finally opened up about it to Andy Cohen. She said, "I honestly don't even think I would say it here on TV. It was not one specific thing that happened on either part." She added that it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. She also said that in no way would she want someone to think that she didn't give it her all or not really try. "We have four kids. There's nothing that I think kids want more than their parents to be together," stated Kim.

BTS Muster Sowoozoo 2021: Band creates new record in the fan event, earns over $71 million

BTS celebrated its 8th anniversary with a two-day fan event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. Held on June 13 and 14, it was a huge hit. In fact, it created a new record. The show garnered over 1.33 million paid viewers from across 195 countries in two days. They had incorporated interactive technologies such as Army in Echo and Army On Air which made fans feel a part of the show.

Jennifer Lopez is a lot in the news these days thanks to her love life. Not very long ago she announced that she has broken up her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. She was seen indulging in a steamy lip-lock with Ben Affleck over dinner at Malibu. And with this it is now confirmed that Bennifer is back.

Fast & Furious 9: Cardi B spills the beans on her character in the Vin Diesel-John Cena starrer

In a new video, Cardi B opened up about her character in Fast & Furious 9. She said, “Vin Diesel reached out, and he was talking about a role. I’m like, ‘It’s freakin’ Fast & Furious. Get me there, put me on a plane!’ I like the fact that I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman.” The clip then cuts to Cardi B acting on set and getting geared up for a few of her action-packed scenes. She adds, “Being around Vin, he’s just so nice, so dope. He makes you feel so comfortable. I’m just so excited.

Spice Girls to release new song to celebrate 25 years of 'Wannabe'

If you grew up in the 90s, you would be surely aware of Spice Girls. Now, they are coming up with a new song to celebrate 25 years of 'Wannabe'. "Wannabe is 25! To celebrate we're releasing a limited edition vinyl and cassette, featuring: Wannabe (original single), Wannabe (Junior Vasquez remix edit), Wannabe (demo) and previously unreleased track 'Feed Your Love'. The EP will be released digitally on the 9th of July, with the vinyl and cassette following on the 23rd July. Swipe up in stories to pre-order," the group wrote on its official Instagram page, with a party popper emoji.

That’s it for this week, folks. Take care and stay safe.