Hollywood news weekly rewind: Kylie Jenner confirms second pregnancy; Cardi B delivers baby no 2; BTS becomes most loved artist and more

Hollywood never stays calm. The past week was pretty eventful with top stars of Hollywood making it to the headlines. In case you have missed any, fret now! We have got you covered. Here's the weekly roundup of all the important stories from Hollywood.

Korean boy band BTS managed to become the most loved artists on Twitter beating stars like Chris Hemsworth, Reese Witherspoons, Chris Evans and others. As per TechShielder Reese got a 69% share of positive tweets, followed by Thor star Chris Hemsworth, who has a 63% share of positive tweets. Beating them all, BTS managed to get 73% of positive tweets.

confirms second pregnancy

Taking to her Instagram account, Kylie Jenner shared a video confirming her second pregnancy and even giving a glimpse of her adorable baby bump. In the video, we get to see Travis Scott, baby Stormi and 's reactions to the news.

Cardi B delivers second baby

Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed their second baby, a boy, into this world. The rapper shared some very adorable pictures on social media from the hospital giving a glimpse of their little star.

, and others starrer trailer gets released

This week, we saw the trailer of The Matrix starring Keanu Reeves and others making it to the social media. Priyanka Chopra shared it on her Instagram account and expressed how happy and honoured she was to be a part of this film.

's shocking statement about

In an interview with The Guardian, Angelina Jolie made a shocking statement saying that she feared for her family when she was married to Brad Pitt. When she was asked if she feared for her family amidst the domestic abuse allegations against Brad Pitt, she said, "Yes, for my family. My whole family."