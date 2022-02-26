The past week was quite eventful as we saw several Hollywood biggies grabbing headlines. From reacting to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology for mistaking her identity to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash dancing romantically on BTS' song Make It Right, here are all the Hollywood newsmakers of the week. Also Read - Naagin 6: Fans praise Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show; say 'Pratha-Rishabh's chemistry reminds them of Mouni Roy-Arjun Bijlani's bond from Naagin 1'

Ukraine-Russia crisis: BTS fan shares heart-wrenching picture of people taking cover at Kyiv Metro Station before an ad for J-Hope's birthday; ARMYs send support messages

BTS fans are present in all parts of the world including Ukraine and Russia. The world is watching with horror as Russia invades Ukraine with troops and missiles. Some cities have reportedly been bombed. People are taking shelter in safe spots like metro stations, schools and so on. A BTS fan from Ukraine has shared a heart-wrenching pic of people sleeping on the Kyiv Metro Station. We can see a huge birthday ad of Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope. The picture just reminds us how life was still okay for Ukrainians till a week back. Read the full story here.

BTS x TejRan: This video of Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Bangtan Boys' Make It Right is too cute for words

One of the loved songs from BTS' old discography is Make It Right. It is a romantic number and much loved by ARMYs all over the globe. A fan of Bigg Boss 15's iconic jodi Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra has made a video on the same. It has some of their cute moments from the show mashed up with ones from the BTS concert. It seems like many TejRan fans are also BTS stans. Make It Right is their collaboration with Lauv. It is a part of Map Of The Soul: Persona. Read the full story here.

Tom Holland, and recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme is too hilarious to be missed

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire came together to recreate the famous pointing meme in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will make your day instantly better. As you might be aware, the three actors have played the role of Peter Parker in three separate universes. Tobey was seen playing Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s trilogy and Andrew was a part of the Amazing Spider-Man series. Tom was signed for Marvel Cinematic Universe and his standalone trilogy. With Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jon Watts brought together all the three Spider-Men. While the pointing scene did not feature in the film, Marvel dropped a picture to show that the actors did indeed recreate the moment. Read the full story here.

Priyanka Chopra receives an apology from comedian Rosie O'Donnell who mistook her for Deepak Chopra's daughter

Priyanka Chopra has become a global sensation. She has become a popular face all across the west. She ventured into Hollywood with Quantico and now she has a few big projects in her name. Recently a comedian Rosie O'Donnell had to apologise to Priyanka Chopra as she thought she was Deepak Chopra's daughter. Read the full story here.