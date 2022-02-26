Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's romantic dance on BTS' song and more

From Priyanka Chopra reacting to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology for mistaking her identity to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash dancing romantically on BTS' song Make It Right, here are all the Hollywood newsmakers of the week.