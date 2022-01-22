Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Video of BTS boys grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava goes viral, Kanye West's PDA with Julia Fox grabs eyeballs and more

From video of BTS boys grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava going viral to Kanye West's PDA with Julia Fox grabbing eyeballs to Moon Knight actor Gaspard Ulliel death due to a skiing accident, here's what all happened in Hollywood last week.