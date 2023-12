The year 2023 has been a great one for Bollywood. Films like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2 have brought in more than Rs 2,000 crores to the Indian box office. The coming year in Bollywood is also full of big releases. We have movies like Fighter, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Pushpa 2: The Rise, Devara, Singham 3, Kalki 2898 AD and more. On the other hand, Hollywood hardly has any big releases. This is mainly due to the strike that happened in 2023 for more than four months. It meant that lot of projects were pushed ahead. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Angelina Jolie expresses her desire to quit Hollywood; opens up on difficult life after divorcing Brad Pitt

Bollywood films to rule global box office

This year, movies like Jawan and Animal gave a tough fight to Oppenheimer and Killers Of The Flower Moon in the US. Even Pathaan did more business than Hollywood films in some areas. Big Hollywood movies like The Marvels were duds in comparison to Indian films. With fewer Hollywood movies coming in 2024, desi films have more chances to make their presence felt at the global stage.

Lesser competition at the domestic box office

We have seen that foreign franchise films get huge opening in Indian metro cities. The success of Avengers, Mission Impossible and other franchises are testimony to that. With lesser Hollywood releases, desi movies have less competition even in national markets. This will benefit smaller films as well.

Time to capture audiences in new markets

We are seeing that RRR is unstoppable in Japan. Likewise, Jawan, Pathaan and Animal created ripples in the North American and Canadian markets. Bollywood films have a traditional fan following in Central Asia and Middle East. This is a great opportunity to promote our films in countries of South America and other places where Bollywood is popular but we lack in marketing and promotions.

Chinese market to grow exponentially

Chinese market is the one that has done well in 2023. It is expected to grow by more than ten per cent in the coming year. Indian movies, especially ones of Aamir Khan have done well there. Now, Japan has a fan base for SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR. Our actors can also find such fan bases abroad and capitalize.

Talking about big releases in 2024, we have films like Deadpool 3, Dune: Part 2, Joker: Folie a Deaux and more.