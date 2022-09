The big news of the week is the fact that Titanic star Leonardo Di Caprio and model girlfriend Camila Morrone has no longer together. BTS member Kim Taehyung's alleged leaked pics with Jennie Kim of Blackpink is grabbing headlines everywhere. Take a look at the main news of the week... Also Read - TOP TV News of the week: Sidharth Shukla’s first death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande cries remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen patch up and more

Leonardo DiCaprio-Camila Morrone split

Though there is no official confirmation, sources told People magazine that Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio has split with his girlfriend Camila Morrone. The superstar allegedly ended the affair days after she turned 25. The two began dating in 2018 and were quite serious about each other. It seems Leo also introduced her to his family. Social media is not full of memes on how Leonardo DiCaprio does not date women who are above the age of 25. Camila Morrone is a famous model.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie Kim leaked pics saga continues

BTS ARMY and the Blinks fandom of Blackpink are now super stressed and angry. The account handle Gurumiharibo said it will not release more pictures but now new leaked pics of the alleged couple are surfacing. In the mean time, people feel the music superstars might be indeed dating given how quiet they are about this whole scenario. The fans are repeatedly writing to YG Entertainment and Big Hit Music to protect the privacy of the two celebs involved. In the mean time, Kim Taehyung's father picked up an award on the behalf of his son.

Blackpink and Lisa's win at the MTV VMAs 2022

Lisa's peppy song Lalisa won the Best K-Pop at the MTV VMAs 2022 beating the likes of BTS, Stray Kids, Ateez and Seventeen. This was her first win. The group also won for Best Metaverse Performance in PUBG Mobile. The other big winners were Lizzo, , Jack Harlow, Anitta in an evening that saw performances by and others.

denies chance to host Oscars 2023

Chris Rock reveals he was offered a chance to host Oscars 2023 but decided against it. He said he still felt haunted by the slap incident and compared the stage to a crime scene. The comedian has not accepted the apology of the King Richard actor.

BTS Jungkook turns 25

The maknae of BTS Jeon Jungkook has turned 25. He came late at night to spend time with ARMYs. Jungkook revealed that his body is not reacting well to gluten but he cannot give up on his favourite ramen. Jin and Jimin made guest appearances in his VLive.

plans big comeback with

After her wedding with Sam Asghari, Britney Spears is rejuvenated. The singer's Hold Me Closer with Elton John got a good response. She said she is keen to get back to music, and is planning a big music video with the Brit singer for the song.