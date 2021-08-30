BTS is one of the most successful bands. Their popularity is soaring and they have millions of fans across the globe. Even many celebs are a part of the fandom and one such person is Fifty Shades of Grey actor . In 2018, the actor was seen as a guest on The Graham Norton Show alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Rosamund Pike, Harry Connick Jr. and BTS. Also Read - Hey BTS ARMY, Jungkook in purple, blue, black or ash grey: Which hair colour do you think suits the Euphoria singer most? Vote now

After introducing themselves, Graham enquired about Jimin, who wasn't present on the show. RM revealed that he had a muscle seizure during rehearsals and hence could not make it. At that moment, Jamie asked, "Can I ask, does that mean you're looking for a new member?" and desired to be a part of the band. This made BTS member J-Hope smile. On the other hand, Namjoon quipped, "Come on, Jimin. Sorry, we don't need you today."

On the same show, RM spoke about the practice of self-love and self-acceptance. He said, "Life always has the dilemmas, and we have to have the pain inside because when the light comes, we always have shadows and we cannot avoid that." He added that we should find the way to love ourselves. "Especially the youth, we can be more happy and we can live a good life," said RM.

Whoopi Goldberg was supremely impressed by the members and gave her a jacket which she had designed. “Thank you for all of the joy you’re bringing,” she told the band members.

Well, we hope the members keep soaring and inspiring members with their music and life mantras.