This is shocking and sad at the same time. With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, we are hearing many horrific stories. Recently, JTBC News reported on the stories of teenage girls in Afghanistan who fear for their lives due to the Taliban. They spoke to several residents of Kabul regarding their situation.

A resident stated, "I was so scared and surprised that the Taliban came. I was terrified to hear that the Taliban were kidnapping girls. Ever since the Taliban took over, I have been staying at home." They added that they even had to be cautious just looking out the window. "I can no longer hear the music I heard on the streets before the Taliban took over. I only hear the strange music of the Taliban all day long," stated the resident.

Another 18-year old student commented, "Our situation forces us to burn or hide our BTS photos and albums." As you might be aware, in the past, the Taliban did not allow people to listen to mainstream music.

The girls pleaded the world do more than just keep an eye out on the situation. “Everyone is watching us die. I hope that the international community will not leave Afghanistan alone in this” said the resident.

Well, we hope things get better and pray for the safety of people in Afghanistan.