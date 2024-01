International fans of Korean dramas have loved Shin Min Ah on shows like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Our Blues in 2021 and 2022. The actress is known for her diverse roles and pitch perfect performances. In fact, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was a huge success for Netflix. It become one of its most watched non-English shows for straight 16 weeks. Now, fans of Korean content and Shin Min-Ah can see the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actors once again. Well, she will be seen in a new show with Lee Sang Yi. Those who have seen Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha will remember Sang Yi as Ji Seong-Hyun who was a friend of Kim Seon-Ho's character on the show. Fans had loved his performance immensely. Also Read - Love Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae? Then catch Song Joong-ki, Park Seo-joon and more K-Drama actors right now on THESE Netflix shows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shinmina (@illusomina)

All details about new show Because I Want No Loss

The show Because I Want No Loss is about a couple who enter into a marriage of convenience. The lead pair is Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae who play Son Soo Young and Kim Ji Wook. He is her pretend groom for some ulterior purpose. It is supposed to be a romantic drama with lots of comedy. Lee Sang Yi is the latest addition to the drama. Over last two years, Lee Sang-yi has also built up a solid fan base internationally. Shows like Once Again, Youth Of May, Bloodhounds have proved that he is capable actor. Of late, he is being seen on the show My Demon playing the part of Joo Seok-hoon. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Little Things to Modern Love – 10 popular romantic web series and movies that made us fall in love this year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이상이 Sang Yi Lee (@leesangyi_)

There is a sudden spate of shows on fake marriages on Netflix's Korean content. Many of them are inspired by manhwas or webtoons. Well, fans will be happy to see these two talents together once again. Also Read - Netflix's Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Kim Seon Ho issues public apology after being accused by ex-girlfriend of alleged gaslighting and forced abortion — read deets