Hospital staff breaks protocol and dance to BTS' Dynamite for diehard fan awaiting heart transplant; ARMY sends warm wishes – watch video

Some members of the patient's care team among the hospital staff, who came to know about her love for BTS, turned out to be a part of ARMY themselves. So, they broke protocol by dancing to BTS' global chartbuster, Dynamite, much to the patient's delight. She was beaming with joy, never having imagined in her wildest dreams of the treat that was in store for her.