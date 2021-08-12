BTS fans are truly one of a kind. They call themselves ARMY, they believe to belong to one community regardless where they're situated across the globe and they keep finding new way to prove it. Most recently, a diehard fan of BTS, Genesis, was undergoing a heart transplant at Children’s Hospital LA, and some members of her care team among the hospital staff, who came to know about her love for the K-pop band, turned out to be a part of ARMY themselves. So, what did they do? Well, band together like ARMY always does to make her day. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V's priceless reaction when asked if BTS has hooked up with ARMY, Ben Affleck bonds with Jennifer Lopez's daughter over dinner and more

Said members of the hospital staff decided to break protocol by dancing to BTS' global chartbuster, Dynamite, much to the patient's delight. She was beaming with joy, never having imagined in her wildest dreams of the treat that was in store for her and the administrators of Children's Hospital LA, too, didn't seem to mind one bit, proudly taking to their official Twitter handle to post the video of the heartwarming deviation from regular medical activities. Also Read - BTS: 5 times Jimin lived up to his promises and proved he is a man of his words

“What do you get when you turn the wait for a #heart #transplant into a dance party? Smiles—a roomful of them. After learning that Genesis was a huge fan of the K-pop band BTS, her care team began grooving to her favorite @bts_bighit song, 'Dynamite'. @BTS_twt @BTSW_official ,” read the caption of the video that the hospital tweeted. Check it out below: Also Read - BTS ARMY is THRILLED to see the competitive side of Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and others as they battle over who loves them most

What do you get when you turn the wait for a #heart #transplant into a dance party? Smiles—a roomful of them.

After learning that Genesis was a huge fan of the K-pop band BTS, her care team began grooving to her favorite @bts_bighit song, “Dynamite.” @BTS_twt @BTSW_official pic.twitter.com/J4IaObaxFg — Children's Hospital LA (@ChildrensLA) August 3, 2021

No sooner than the video had surface online that ARMY from across the globe started sending in warm wishes via wholesome tweets to Genesis. Here are a few of the best ones...

I love this, a dance party is a great way to ease the stress of an upcoming surgery ??

Best wishes to Genesis for a successful transplant & speedy recovery! ???

Thanks ChildrensLA team for being “Dynamite”!??? — AJ⁷???ᴮᴱ? (@AJhapamochi) August 3, 2021

As a CHD patient who has had 3 open heart surgeries myself, and is a huge ARMY, this has absolutely made my day. Sending so much love to Genesis! You got this and the @BTS_twt ARMY is behind you and thinking of you!! ??? — ᴮᴱLauren⁷ ? (@LaurenJP68) August 3, 2021

they’re all doing permission to dance choreo too :’)? this is so lovely. thank you so much for doing this for our fellow lovely army ?. hope your good deeds go rewarded in every way there is <3 — m ∞. proud of min pd ? (@bybyeong) August 3, 2021

Told you ARMY is one big community irrespective of where in the world they're located.