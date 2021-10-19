Are you a writer by chance? Have you ever or are currently facing an acute case of writer's block? Does it take an eternity to overcome, or a few days or even hours that may feel like an eternity when the words refuse to flow? Then allow BTS member RM to have your back. RM has shared his methodology of overcoming writer's block while penning down lyrics, and honestly, it might just be the antidote all writers out there are looking for. Also Read - BTS: When V aka Kim Taehyung pretended to have chest pains at Fan sign event leaving ARMY worried! – what he did next will melt your heart

Opening about his songwriting experiences and how he writes lyrics besides handling writer’s block in an interview with HYBE Insight, HYBE’s cultural museum, BTS' RM said cited his mixtape track, 'Seoul', a song revolving around the love-hate relationship he shares with the eponymous city, as the best example of how he overcomes creative roadblocks, citing how he initially envisaged his song as a story, after which he established the setting, then cast himself as the principal character in the song's story, following which he sought a feasible conflict withing the boundaries of said story to explore. Also Read - BTS: Here's how Kim Taehyung's mom played a prominent role in making V and Jin meet

Once he managed to outline the aforementioned points, RM delved into his personal experiences, his string feelings after first moving to the city of Seoul as a teenager, recalling how he'd both fawn over and have a distaste for diverse aspects of the metropolitan. Once he thought of all this, the rest of the story fell into place ergo, RM then found it easy to wrote the lyrics for the entire song. RM also highlighted how he collects bits and pieces of random ideas that spring to him, so that they may come in handy someday while penning lyrics. So, the next time you or a fellow writer you know is suffering a block, try using these simple tools laid down by BTS leader RM. Also Read - Not Squid Game, BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope, RM and SUGA are fans of these K-dramas; find out which one gave J-Hope #lovegoals