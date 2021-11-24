How James Corden introduced BTS on The Late Late Show will win ARMYs all over and also win him the much-needed apology

The popular South Korean pop band BTS has made headlines as they visited the United States of America. The Bangtan boys had a list of multiple events lined up this year and ARMY was quite excited for the same. BTS were all set for their collaboration with Coldplay and meeting with Megan Thee Stallion. A few days ago, after attending a concert and winning big at the prestigious award finding, the boys now appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Also Read - BTS: From vibing high at Harry Styles' concert to pushing Jungkook on stage at the AMAs and his Indian dulha look – 10 moments of Kim Taehyung's LA diaries that have had us whipped

The way BTS was introduced on the show will make you feel HAPPY. The South Korean group was termed as the 'biggest group in the world' and the promo of the same is going viral on social media. The host of the show James Corden's introduction included their latest feat as they were nominated for their second Grammy award. James also called BTS as the Grammy-nominated and added words like 'record-breaking', 'the one, the only' and added, 'we love them so much.'

BTS made a stylish entry on the show and the host was overwhelmed with their electrifying energy. The boys even grooved to Permission to Dance on the show. BTS also visited Los Angeles and bagged three awards. They will also perform at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the concert has been lined up for November 27, 28, December 1, and 2.