Hrithik Roshan to team up with Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood for his next?

Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood came to India a few days ago. The actress, who is known for her performance in the film Shoot The Hero, she is being spotted by the paparazzi a lot. A few days ago, the actress was clicked outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office and later was also spotted at Excel Entertainment's office. Well, it surely makes us wonder whether Samantha is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Recently, she also met and posted about it on her social media.

The actress shared a few pictures with Hrithik and wrote, "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan #shaka #hrithikroshan #hawaiivibes #bollywoodstar #bollywood."

Now, people on social media have started speculating whether Hrithik is teaming up with Samantha for a project. We have been reading reports about Hrithik's Hollywood debut, so we wonder if it's finally happening, or Samantha will make her Bollywood debut with the actor. Let's wait and watch.

A few days ago, Samantha had also met designer, Manish Malhotra. She had posted on Instagram, "Talented and dashing designer Manish Malhotra… got to wear his beautiful work for a fun evening #manishmalhotra @manishmalhotraworld."

Talking about Hrithik's project, the actor has Vikram Vedha remake with Saif Ali Khan and Fighter with lined up. The shooting of the former is going and the latter is yet to go on the floors. Fighter, which will be directed by , will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film. It will be Hrithik and Deepika's first film together, and moviegoers are excited to watch them on the big screen.