The news of Hollywood stars and coming together for the third instalment of the superhero film Deadpool had sent Marvel fans into frenzy across the world. As it was announced that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, he has now teased what fans can expect between Wolverine and Deadpool, just setting a tone right for what is to come.

In a recent interview, Jackman has spilled some beans about the kind of equation Wolverine and Deadpool will have in the movie. When the actor was asked to categorise the status of the relationship between the two superheroes, he replied, "How do I categorise it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we're zero, we're opposites, hate each other."

"I'm just talking from my perspective, (Logan's) frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot," he further said on The Empire Film Podcast.

During his recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, Jackman had talked about how they were able to bring back Wolverine and then integrating him into the MCU, assuring fans that Deadpool 3 wouldn't mess with the Logan timeline.

The last time X-Men fans saw Jackman as Wolverine was in 2016's R-rated Logan, directed by James Mangold. Wolverine famously died in the end of the film. And given that Reynolds and Jackman have a long superhero history together, it will be interesting to see how their characters, Deadpool and Wolverine, will showcase their relationship.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024.