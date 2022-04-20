and Deborra-Lee Furness tied the knot in 1996. The couple has two kids and in these 26 years of their marriage, there have been multiple rumours about them. One such rumour has been about X-Men star’s sexuality. Well, recently, during her appearance on the April 17 episode of the Not an Overnight Success podcast, Furness opened up about the rumours of her husband’s sexuality and called it boring. She went on to say that if he was gay he would be dating . Also Read - Nysa Devgn turns 18: Here are pics to prove she's Bollywood ready and can give tough competition to Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and more

While talking about the rumours, she said, "It's so silly and it's boring." "How can people just make this up? It just amazes me that these magazines continue to get away with it. What they're selling is schadenfreude. They are selling misery. People must be wanting to buy that other people are miserable because it makes them feel better about themselves,” the actress added. Also Read - Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra to make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's cop drama; deets here

She further stated "If he was gay, he could be gay. He didn't have to hide in the closet anymore.” The actress further joked and said, "And he'd be dating Brad Pitt or whatever." Well, with name and fame, actors also have to face such rumours, but, Furness surely had the perfect answer about the rumours of her husband’s sexuality. Also Read - After Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor to launch daughter Anshula Kapoor in Bollywood? Producer on hunt for the perfect debut

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli. After dating for four months, Jackman proposed to Furness for marriage.

On the work front, Hugh Jackman will next be seen in the movie The Son which also stars Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and . The movie is directed by Florian Zeller, and it is based on his 2018 play Le Fils. Meanwhile, Furness has been away from acting for the past few years. The actress was last seen in the Australian TV show Hyde & Seek.