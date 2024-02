Hyun Bin is loved by Korean drama lovers the world over after his stint on shows like Crash Landing On You, Secret Garden and A Millionaire's First Love. The good news for fans is that he is soon going to be back with one more big show. Hyun Bin one of the superstars of the Korean entertainment industry is going to work on the series Made In Korea. It is a period drama that delves into life in Korea in the 1970s when the country had a lot of economic issues. The other male lead on the show is Jung Woo Sung. He has worked in a number of Korean films across genres. Some of the famous ones are Scarlet Innocence, Hunt, A Man Of Reason and more. Also Read - Hyun Bin fails to recognise BTS’ Jimin; ARMY digs up the latter's old video in payback [Watch]

More details of Made In Korea starring Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung

As per reports in Soompi, Hive Media Corp has revealed that Jung Woo Sung has confirmed that he is doing the project. It seems he is playing the role of a legal prosecutor with a lot of fire in his belly. On the other hand, the agency of Hyun Bin, VAST Entertainment had said that he had indeed got an offer and was going through the details of the script and more. He said no final decision was made as yet. The rumours said that the story of Made In Korea is a sequel to the 2018 hit crime/action film 'The Drug King' . The film was based on the true life incidents of drug lords who ruled over Korea's underworld in the 1970s. It is seen as a masterpiece. However, people associated with the people denied that it is a sequel. Woo Min-Ho will be the director of the same.

Huge budget for Made In Korea

It seems Made In Korea will have a budget of USD 36 million. It is USD 16 million higher than Crash Landing On You. The rom-com made Hyun Bin famous all over. His performance as a military man from North Korea who falls for a South Korean heiress was endearing to millions of viewers the world over. The actor is married to Son Ye-jin and blessed with a son.