BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and the Wooga Squad's In The Soop Friendcation's newest episode was released a couple of hours ago in India on Disney Plus Hotstar. The In The Soop Friendcation features five of artists - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Park Seojoon, Park Hyungsik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy. In the second episode of In The Soop Friendcation, Hyungsik was seen taking care of Taetae aka BTS V. And ARMY is going bonkers over the same. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's viral shirtless pic, Kim Kardashian confesses undergoing laser treatment and more

Park Hyungsik babies BTS V aka Kim Taehyung in Friendcation

Park Hyungsik and Kim Taehyung alongside Park Seojoon shared a very warm bond. In the new episode of In The Soop Friendcation, PHS (Park Hyungsik) was seen hugging BTS V when he woke up from his sleep, like an elder brother, doting on his little brother. He also helped Taehyung to wear his winter overcoat when they were going out. Hyungsik was also seen helping V get on the boat. He also addressed Taehyung as Taetae in the most adorable manner. Taetae is the nickname given to BTS member V. ARMY is tripping over how PHS is taking care of the BTS member and the 'World Star V' in the newest episode of Friendcation. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung to go shirtless with Wooga Squad in the second episode of In the Soop Friendcation and ARMY can't keep calm [View Tweets]

hyungsik being unable to not baby taehyung for less than a minute — zam (@treevias) July 29, 2022

hyungsik asking taehyung is he was hungry EVEN CALLED HIM TETE ? pic.twitter.com/DrJT6Qx6or — gwen ? (@pandesaltae) July 29, 2022

taehyung and hyungsik really do be harmonizing together all the time but still haven't released their collab like they really needs to release a song together so world can be in peace peacepic.twitter.com/CDm39UzNpU — ?️ (@rolapayirakho) July 29, 2022

taehyung never missing the chance to flirt and hit on hyungsik pls? pic.twitter.com/vPV1yqdEi6 — jinnie in the box | Af⁷ (@jinniebobo) July 29, 2022

The way Hyungsik taking care of taehyungie?? he helped tete to climb on the boat accompanied him and fix his coat. They’re so cute ? Taehyung’s their baby ??? WORLD STAR V #FriendcationEp2 pic.twitter.com/8DpYguVYkT — KimTaehyung_PAK *KTH1 IS COMING*??? (@KimTaehyung_PAK) July 29, 2022

hyungsik was just babying taehyung left and right while woosik was playing husbands with him lmao they're so cute together my babies pic.twitter.com/xYYnX4YvF4 — bradie (@tetelittl) July 29, 2022

Mini compilation of Hyungsik babying Taehyung in today’s episode ? pic.twitter.com/Ps0GsK4YTA — Chimmy ? ?| J@ck în thë bøx ??? (@AimanMehmood22) July 29, 2022

What is Taehyung and Hyungsik's connection

Talking about PHS, V and Seojoon's bond, the three of them worked together a couple of years ago. For the unversed, Park Hyungsik, Park Seojoon and Kim Taehyung were a part of South Korean's ensemble cast historical drama - Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Taehyung was just like a baby back then who had quite a fan following as a BTS member. Hwarang was released in 2016. They quickly became friends on the show and have remained thus. Also Read - BTS ARMY gives Kim Taehyung, Jimin and other Bangtan Boys' videos a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spin [Watch HILARIOUS result]

Wooga Squad and In The Soop Friendcation deets

For the new here, Wooga Squad is a short form for ‘Woori-ga gajok-inga?’ which translates to ‘Are we family?’. It means they are like brothers though not related by blood. Talking about In The Soop Friendcation, it's gonna be a mini-series of 4 episodes which will release on Disney Plus Hotstar every Friday at 11 PM KST. In India, the episodes come out 12 hours before. Along with the OTT release, the episodes are also being aired on the JTBC network in South Korea.