In The Soop: Friendcation is one of the BTS members' solo contents that the BTS ARMY is getting to enjoy these days. In the Soop Friendcation stars BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and popular South Korean celebrities Park Hyungsik, Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik and Park Seojoon. It's a friendship trip vlog in a TV/web reality show format. Just a couple of hours ago, In The Soop Friendcation's episode 2 was released. And now, here's what BTS ARMY and the fans can look forward to in the next episode of Friendcation. Also Read - In The Soop Friendcation: BTS ARMY is tripping over Park Hyungsik 'babying' V aka Kim Taehyung in the second episode [View Tweets]

Wooga Squad watching Choi Woo Shik's series

In the upcoming episode of In The Soop Friendcation, y'all will get to see BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Park Hyungsik, Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik and Park Seojoon watching Woo Shik's drama Our Beloved Summer on the big screen. It's just what friends do, celebrate each others' works. The Wooga Squad having a great bond between them will remind you of your squad. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's viral shirtless pic, Kim Kardashian confesses undergoing laser treatment and more

Wooga Squad binge-watching K-Drama

Well, how many times do you get to watch famous and handsome celebrities binge-watching K-Dramas? ARMY, you'll get to see how big fanboys celebrities can be when they watch Choi Woo Shik's Our Beloved Summer. Their investment in watching the new episode will melt your hearts. With their expressions and the connection they have while watching the drama, we bet the Wooga Squad would have turned into Choi Woo Shik's hardcore fans after the same. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung to go shirtless with Wooga Squad in the second episode of In the Soop Friendcation and ARMY can't keep calm [View Tweets]

Advertisement

Karaoke night with South Korea's big celebs

BTS ARMY, y'all have seen Tae having a blast with his band members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. Now, it's time to watch PHS, Park Seojoon, Peakboy and Woo Shik and their karaoke skills. We can already see that Seojoon is quite into singing. Will V and Hyungsik who are singers take a backseat and will we see the other three take the center stage? That's kinda nice, isn't it?

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung crying

Last but not the least, V would cry leaving his friends in shock. However, you'll will see how the boys react to V crying. The way they ask him what has made him sad on the trip will tug at your heartstrings. And the Wooga Squad would be sleeping together it seems. Anyway, watch the In the Soop Friendcation's episode 3 teaser here:



Meanwhile, till now, we saw shirtless Taehyung, Seojoon, dad Seojoon, mom Hyungsik, a giant yet adorable Peakboy and the romcom king Choi Woo Shik enjoying their small trip wholeheartedly.