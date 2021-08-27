Indian BTS ARMY are you listening? Armaan Malik is game for a collaboration with Bangtan Boys

K-pop band BTS has a massive fan base in India. Their fans, known as ARMY, often get the septet to trend on social media. And of late, there have been numerous stories of BTS collaborating with many well-known artists like Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more. On that note, we conducted a poll on Twitter asking ARMY which BTS x Celeb collaboration they are most excited about and guess what? Beating all the international stars, ARMY voted for Indian artist Armaan Malik. Yes, you read that right and now, the singer has also responded to it. Also Read - Neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ariana Grande, Indian BTS ARMY wants the septet to collaborate with THIS pop artist next – view poll result

On Twitter, Armaan Malik stated that he would definitely like to collaborate with BTS in the near future. He wrote, "Wow, just happened to come across this! Much love to the #BTSArmy and yeah it'll def be a lot of fun to do something with the boys in the near future." Well, we really cannot wait for this collaboration to happen.

It was just yesterday that American Rapper Missy Elliot had also teased ARMY over a BTS collaboration. On Twitter, one fan requested her to team up with the septet that comprises of RM, Jungkook, Suga, J-hope, V, Jin and Jimin and she replied affirmative. Missy Elliot stated that she is up for a show if the Bangtan Boys are ready for it. Guess everybody is pretty impressed with BTS and wants to have a collab.

Wow, just happened to come across this! Much love to the #BTSArmy and yeah it’ll def be a lot of fun to do something with the boys in the near future ☺️❤️ https://t.co/8DBnNRBOA0 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS' Butter Remix in association with Grammy Award winning artists Megan Thee Stallion has released today. ARMY is over the moon as Butter has once again become their favourite. Watch this space for more updates.