Popular South Korean band BTS wants the world to dance on their latest track Permission to Dance as they have announced a challenge on YouTube. Fans across the globe can create a crisp 15-second YouTube Short from the mobile app, copying the dance moves in the music video. But one BTS fan that grabbed RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook's eyeballs with its unique style, was an Indian girl named Tanvi Karekar.

During a video conversation with , BTS thanked the participants of the challenge. The Permission to Dance Challenge is a compilation of videos submitted by BTS fans dancing on their songs. The dance moves for this challenge are the International Sign gestures that the septet was seen doing in the music video, bearing the meaning Joy, Dance and Peace.

As part of the challenge, BTS will spotlight some of their favourite shorts in a compilation video, so participants are encouraged to use hashtags #PermissiontoDance and #Shorts for their creations.

So when Chris showed the Bangton Boys some clips of their Permission To Dance challenge, the members weere blown away by their Indian fan who gave a new twist by choosing a classical dance routine on the song. She also added a spice of Bollywood to her choreography.

Praising the BTS for their music, the fan said, "In their art form, they are talking about a lot of important things like mental health, the struggle that we go through in daily life and everything, not only influencing but inspiring people to do good things.” The septet were happy to see her dance and appreciated her for her efforts.

"We want to thank everyone who took part in our Permission to Dance Challenge. Each and every one of the videos you uploaded were really so precious. This is our gift from BTS to all of you for letting your creative side shine bright, so please enjoy!" the band members said.

