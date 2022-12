Well, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon fans are on cloud nine. Indigo is a lyrical masterpiece, and the songs just keep on getting better and better. The leader of BTS said that the album is a cumulative archive of his emotions, thoughts and fears in his 20s. Namjoon's fantastic writing skills are all over the album. Fans are going gaga over songs like Wildflower, Change Pt.2, Hectic, Yun and others. The album also has some top level collaborators like Anderson Paak, Erykah Badu, Colde and others. While Wildflower is all about the sparkling but transitory nature of fame, Change Pt. 2 deals with love and loss. The song is kind of a break up song. Also Read - BTS: Namjoon aka RM keeps his promise; to hold a special concert for 200 ARMYs for new album Indigo in intimate setting

The lyrics of Change Pt. 2 go like, "I get a feelin' sometimes I can't get close enough to you', and 'If love ain't for us, I don't need your touch'. Now, this is making some ARMYs wonder if Kim Namjoon aka RM went through a bad breakup. It is a known fact that they hardly talk about their personal lives. It is very sacrosanct and understandably so. This is what some ARMY felt about the break up song by Kim Namjoon...

Pota bat ako kinikilig sa breakup song?? gagi namjoon sino ba to pero char lang we respect privacy in this household https://t.co/nwQYDZueTn — fae⁷ ✨ (@army_1423) December 2, 2022

No wonder he wanted to be a dad so badly and now he changed his mind

Who did this to him ??? — মায়া⁷ ♡ | INDIGO (@maayaalicious) December 2, 2022

Who hurt my man? — nav⁷ ??comfy stan (@asocialweirdo) December 2, 2022

Someone got him making a breakup song, srry not srry but how to u break up with THEE kim namjoon ??? ??? https://t.co/CTeLIDimst — lance ?INDIGO OUT NOW (@LUV4SOPE) December 2, 2022

can't believe namjoon wrote a breakup song right when my delusions abt my ex were coming back we're so #Twinsies — INDIGO IS OUTTTT (@heart94z) December 2, 2022

Can't believe namjoon has an ex woww WHO BROKE MY MEN'S HEART COME OUT??? — Sushi⁷ ? STREAM INDIGO MF (@guccitaeusha) December 2, 2022

Well, ARMY or no one will know unless he decides to give a hint some day. Others feel it is a diss to the industry that demeaned BTS and it includes the West. RM has given a lot of interviews for Indigo where he said that his 20s played out like an exhibition but he does not regret it. But his effort is to balance a life of a superstar and ordinary man.