Insidious: Out of the Further eyes BIGGEST franchise opening; can it BEAT Insidious The Red Door?

Insidious: Out of the Further could make horror history with a projected $26M-$34M opening. Can the latest instalment beat 'The Red Door' and become the franchise's biggest hit?

Insidious: Out of the Further is already generating plenty of buzz ahead of its theatrical release, with early box office projections suggesting that the latest instalment could set new records for the horror franchise.

Insidious: Out of the Further box office prediction

According to a recent X post by @GlobalBoxOffice, the film is currently projected to earn between $26 million and $34 million in its domestic opening weekend. The post noted that its pre-sales are tracking closely with 2023’s Insidious: The Red Door, which opened with around $33 million domestically.

If the current projections hold, Insidious: Out of the Further could become the biggest theatrical release of August 2026. The film also has a chance to surpass the opening weekend of The Red Door. Should it exceed the upper end of the current forecast, it could potentially deliver the biggest opening in the

history of the Insidious franchise.

What is Insidious: Out of the Further about?

The new film takes the franchise deeper into the mysterious world of The Further. According to the synopsis shared by Blumhouse, three stalkers invade a quiet suburban neighbourhood and force a new family into the astral plane. There, the family discovers a terrifying secret — The Further is beginning to spill into the real world.

The story reportedly centres on a young mother named Gemma, who unexpectedly discovers that she can travel into The Further. Her abilities come with an even more frightening consequence: she can bring entities and elements from the supernatural realm back into the real world.

Jacob Chase has directed the film, while Chase and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick have penned the screenplay. The cast includes Lin Shaye, Brandon Perea, Island Austin, Laura Gordon, Amelia Eve, Sam Spruell and Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

Insidious: Out of the Further is scheduled to hit theatres on August 21, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

