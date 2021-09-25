A few days ago, the country celebrated along with movie and web series buffs everywhere as news streamed in of Sushmita Sens highly acclaimed web series, Aarya, which streams on Disney+ Hotstar, being nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2021 for Best Drama Series of the year. Aarya has been nominated alongside the likes of Chile's El Presidente, Isreal's Tehran and The UK's There She Goes, and no prizes for guessing that lead star Sushmita Sen unable to curb her euphoria. However, being the gracious and giving soul that she is, Sushmita also congratulated and , who join her Aarya as the other Indians to be nominated this year at the International Emmys. Also Read - Aarya 2 actress Sushmita Sen's carefree rain dance by the pool will set your heart aflutter – watch video

Taking to her official Instagram handle to announce the big news, Sushmita Sen wrote: "OMGGGGGG!!!! AARYA is nominated for Best Drama Series at the #InternationalEmmyAwards2021 @iemmys Was busy dubbing for AARYA2…just got the news!!!! Yipppeeeeeee!!!! CONGRATULATIONS @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @officialrmfilms @sandeipm @vinraw @disneyplushotstar @endemolshineind #teamaaryaa & THE MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!!! To see INDIA on this list fills my heart!!! Thank you wonderful people….your love & appreciation for #Aarya is the very soul of this celebration!!! This Team truly deserves it!! Congratulations to @nawazuddin._siddiqui and @virdas for their respective nominations & for adding to India's pride!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." Check out her post below:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for Netflix's Serious Men, released last year and directed by . His fellow nominees include David Tennant (Des), Roy Nik of Israel (Normali) and Christian Tappan of Colombia (El Robo del Siglo or The Great Heist). On the other hand, Vir Das has been nominated n the Best Comedy segment for his standup special Vir Das: For India, alongside Britain's Call My Agent, Britain's Motherland: Christmas Special, and Colombia's Promesas de Campana.

Vir Das also shared his excitement on his official Instagram handle, writing: "Umm...just got nominated for the #internationalemmyawards uh...Holy Shit... thankyou ? ? @weirdasscomedy @netflixisajoke @netflix_in and especially the crew of #virdasforindia who worked so hard on this crazy show!" Check it out here...

Hearty congratulations to Sushmita Sen, Vir Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.