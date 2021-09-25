International Emmy Awards 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das join Sushmita Sen's Aarya among the nominees – view reactions

The Indian presence is being felt at the International Emmys this year as Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Serious Men) and Vir Das (Vir Das: For India) join Sushmita Sen's Aarya to be nominated alongside the best in the world at the prestigious award show