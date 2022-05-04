Is Amy Jackson dating Ed Westwick aka Chuck Bass of Gossip Girl? HOT SCOOP

is currently in the news all thanks to her affair rumours. The actress who was a part of and 's film 2.0 is rumoured to be having a relationship with actor Ed Westwick. He is best known for essaying the role of Chuck Bass in the series which also had . Pictures of the two strolling around together in London have made their way to the internet. Fans are scratching their heads over what is going on between the two. Also Read - Before Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Deepika Padukone, Sussanne Khan and more celebs regretted getting a tattoo of their ex

It was last in December during Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival that Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson met each other. Pictures of the two being deep in conversation had gone viral on social media. Later, in February, a source told The Sun, "Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away." Now, their pictures have gone viral and thus rumours of them being a couple have also resurfaced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Westwick Fanpage (@heartwestwick)

Earlier, Amy Jackson was engaged to boyfriend George Panayiotou. They even have a son together whom they named Andres. The couple was going to get married and have a big beach wedding. However, reports of them parting ways swooped in soon after. Amy Jackson then deleted all the pictures of her and George Panayiotou from her social media accounts.

On the work front, Amy Jackson has kept bay from Bollywood after her film 2.0. It was a big hit as it had Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead. After that, Amy has not appeared in a film.