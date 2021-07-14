Is BTS' J-Hope the Most Fashionable of the Bangtan boys? The singer makes a candid confession

Apart from their impressive singing and dancing skills, BTS aka Bangtan Boys are known for their fashion sense as we often see the stylish attire and outfits of the K-pop band members winning the hearts of the ARMY. During the recent appearance of BTS on The Tonight Show Starring , we saw the host revealing that fans often call J-Hope as the most fashionable band member and asked the handsome hunk, "Haven’t heard enough from J-Hope! Is it true that you consider yourself the most fashionable member?" To which, he replied, "Yeah, I’m wearing nice clothing and short pants, and slippers with socks, yeah!" Also Read - When BTS member V showed his magnanimous side by helping a woman and little girl who had tripped at the airport – watch video

Je sais je l’ai dit un milliard de fois mais Jhope avec cette couleur pitiéeeeeee #JHOPE #BTSonFallon #PermissionToDance pic.twitter.com/tCMpE9Tu5G — ??? ⁷ || TK ? (@SingularityTm) July 14, 2021

While J-Hope has been making smiles with his amazing performances, the multi-talented celeb said that the band members are hoping to win a Grammy award next year. Speaking to E Now, he had said, "We reached where we are now with all the dreams that we had. But I think at the core, we were just doing our thing, enjoying what we do, and everything aligned like destiny." He also went on to say that the next goal of the K-pop band is simply to work hard and do their best. They also hope to win their first GRAMMY Award next year. Also Read - BTS' mandatory military enlistment will be postponed if the Bangtan Boys fulfil THIS criterion; says Korean govt