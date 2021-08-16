Is BTS member V's dog a bigger fan of Jimin than his owner? These instances suggest so

The friendship shared by BTS members is incredible. While we love their music, it is fun to know about the bond that they share. Every single day, there is something or the other about BTS that leaves ARMY excited. Well, as much as the band members are famous, their pets also are pretty famous. Kim Tae-hyung has an adorable pooch - a Pomeranian named Yeotan. We have often got a glimpse of V's furry friend on social media. But does Yeotan also know as Tannie love Jimin more than V? Also Read - BTS Throwback: Jin and J-Hope fans threw cash at them during concerts and their reaction was...

Well, there was an instance when Yeotan barked at V after Jimin taught him how to paw. In the video, we see V trying to train Yeotan to sit and give him a paw (high-five or shake hand) in exchange of treat. However, he would not do so. Then Jimin walks in and says that 'let me teach you how it is done'. Jimin takes the treat and makes Yeotan do what he wants him to do. Not once but twice. Later V takes Yeotan in his arms to kiss but he starts barking. Also Read - BTS: V once got lost in Sweden leaving all the band members worried! Here's what he did next

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS? (@bangtan_jalsaenggyeosseo)

In another video, a fan had asked V about the other tricks that Yeotan can do but it was Jimin who responded. Jimin said that the dog can do kisses now. "I saw Tannie today. I played with Tannie for an hour and a half and it felt as if I danced 20 times,” he said as per a fan translation. There are several pictures on the internet that show Jimin and Yeotan chilling together. So much that ARMY has also named V and Jimin, or VMIN as “true parents of Kim Yeontan". Watch the video below: Also Read - Blackpink's Jennie and K-Pop star G-Dragon back to being a 'couple'? Reports in Korean media suggest so