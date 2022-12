Reality star got separated from her ex-boyfriend and basketball player Tristan Thompson after it emerged he had been unfaithful during her pregnancy. The two got back together in 2020 only to split for the second time last summer, months before it was revealed that the sportsman had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols, a son named Theo, in December last year. While the two are not on talking terms, recently took Khloe's lie detector test to know if she was still sleeping with Tristan. Also Read - Halloween 2022: Kim Kardashian turns Mystique, Kylie Jenner opts to be the Bride of Frankenstein and more — Kar-Jen sisters were on fire [VIEW PICS]

During the Vanity Fair's lie detector test series, Khloe got candid about her relationship status. She was grilled by Kourtney who asked Khloe, "Are you sleeping with Tristan?" To which, Khloe replied, "No, I am not. I'm really not." The lie detector confirmed her statement to be true, to which then Khloe added, "I would die if it said I was."

Recently, Kourtney had expressed her desire to breastfeed Khloe's baby boy, her second child who was born in July this year via surrogate with her ex Tristan with whom she already has a four-year-old daughter True. Her sister Khloe was taken aback with her bizarre confession on The Kardashians and reacted saying, "Oh, my God, Kourt, let's calm down." Kourtney's desire to breastfeed had come after her IVF treatment.

After her split with Tristan, reports were doing the rounds that Khloe was very open to dating but won't rush into another relationship. It was being said that she has been on a few dates with an investor. However, things were not that serious.

Speculations were also rife that Khloe and Tristan had gotten back together. However, it was then revealed that the estranged couple have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.

Tristan's cheating scandal had rendered Khloe with emotional trauma on the brain. Her sister had encouraged Khloe to have an MRI test to see how her brain was functioning after the ordeal.