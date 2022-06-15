Is Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland's baby? Spider-Man actress' viral TikTok video sparks speculations

A viral TikTok trend has made people believe that Zendaya is apparently pregnant with Tom Holland's baby. Fans have been already shipping for the Spider-Man actors ever since they made their romance public. Now, people have fallen for the rumour that has taken the internet by storm. Also Read - From Sidharth Malhotra to Gigi Hadid: 5 times Urvashi Rautela copy-pasted captions from other celebs
The TikTok trend is misleading people as they are getting #Krissed by the fake stories involving Zendaya and Tom Holland. The viral video shows a screenshot of Zendaya's Instagram post sharing her excitement of becoming a mother. Suddenly, Kris Jenner pops up on screen and trolls the watcher confirming that it was a hoax. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection inflated, Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You locks release date and more
Twitter users are now having a field day, which has led to several memes and jokes around the Spider-Man actors. "This hit TikToK as a ki and now y’all in an uproar talking about Zendaya is pregnant ? Y’all have to stop," one Twitter user wrote. "Y’all started with her trending abt getting beat up, now she pregnant ?? she can’t catch a break," another user commented. Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar star Ranveer Singh follows Spider-Man Tom Holland and Batman Robert Pattinson's footsteps before his film's release – here's how
Take a look.
Meanwhile, Zendaya and Tom Holland recently took home top honours at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The couple won big, with each scoring a performance nod for their respective roles in Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also won best show and best movie awards.
Spider-Man: No Way Home took home The Best Movie honour. It was competing against films such as Dune, Scream, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Adam Project and The Batman. The Best Show award went to Zendaya-starrer Euphoria. Others in the same category included names such as Squid Game, Ted Lasso, Inventing Anna, Loki and Yellowstone.
