Recently, it was announced that and Sam Heughan starrer It's All Coming Back To Me is all set to release on 10th February 2023 which is the Valentine's Day weekend. The actress took to Twitter to inform her fans about the film's release date and wrote, "It's All Coming Back To Me! 10th February 2023 #SeeYouAtTheMovies @SamHeughan @celinedion." It's a romantic-drama directed by Jim Strouse and has music by who also portrays a pivotal role in the film.

Well, PeeCee's co-star Sam Heughan praised the actress and wrote, "Pri is WONDERFUL in this!!!" To this Priyanka replied, "Aww.. Look who is talking @SamHeughan ! I think this will be such a lovely Valentine's Day movie! And the new @celinedion music!!!"

Earlier, It's All Coming Back To Me was titled Text For You. The movie is a remake of the German film SMS für Dich. It revolves around a woman whose fiancé passes away and she starts messaging to his old number which is now reassigned to a new man. They meet and fall in love with each other.

Apart from It’s All Coming Back To Me, Priyanka will be seen in Jee Le Zaara which will be directed by . The movie also stars and , and it is expected to start rolling in the last quarter of 2022. The actress also has Amazon Prime Video’s web series Citadel lined up which stars Richard Madden as the male lead.

Well, on the personal front, PeeCee became a mother this year via surrogacy and welcomed a baby girl in January. While sharing the good news with her fans, the actress had posted, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”