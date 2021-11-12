V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most popular members of the globally popular Korean pop boyband, BTS. He is known for his impeccable dressing sense, deep baritone voice and goofy charm. He is also popular as the Most Handsome Face in the world, having topped several surveys and charts in the honour. Today, we will just be talking about BTS V and his duality – goofy charm and sexy hot avatar. Also Read - BTS: This new Korean actor's uncanny resemblance to Jin leaves the ARMY pleasantly surprised – see pics

You, ARMY, would know about it all, right? How he switches from the good boy personality to the bad boy one? When BTS takes to the stage, every member switches to their sexy side and it is too much for the BTS ARMY to handle. And one of the shinings of the septet is Kim Taehyung. His energy and appeal, both, are very different from the goofy side that y'all know otherwise. So, we thought of doing a poll on the same, asking you, BTS ARMY, to pick your favourite side of BTS V.

Talking about his duality, one of the things that V does is pretend to chew gum. This habit of the My Universe singer is extremely popular, hot and at the same time, adorable. V once had revealed to Jimin (Park Jimin) that he fakes that he is chewing gum to make it look more appealing. And honestly, it works! Another thing that V does is roll his tongue. During performances or while giving out bad-boy expressions, he aces it like an anime character. There's more to this side, but let's not forget about his goofy side too.

V loves to entertain and make others laughs (read BTS members and ARMY and people in general). His puppy face while wanting something is extremely popular amongst the BTS ARMY. Taehyung is also known for his antics such as wiping his hands/sweat off the other members, stealing food from members' plates, pranking ARMYs and more. His bread cheeks, ocean-deep eyes and funny expressions are always a treat for ARMY. Here are some of BTS V's duality moments compiled by ARMYs. Watch it and vote!

