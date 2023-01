India has a huge fan base for K-Pop and music icon Jackson Wang. The talented, handsome and charming member of GOT7 who is on his Magic Man World Tour is going to perform at Lollapalooza in Mumbai. His performance is tomorrow. It seems Jackson Wang will be staying at the Taj Hotel which is close to the South Mumbai venue, Mahalaxmi Racecourse where Lollapalooza is happening. He arrived at 10. 30 pm at Mumbai airport. Jackson Wang was travelling from Bangkok, Thailand where he just finished a concert. Indian Ahgashes gathered at the airport since 7 pm in the evening. When Jackson Wang walked out, they mobbed the star and some even crossed the barricade. Take a look at some of the videos below... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: David Warner's Pathaan video viral, Rakhi Sawant's mother passes away, Jackson Wang gets royal welcome in India and more

this one person was warned time and again..yet she jumped at him and everything started. No we will not blur her picture because THIS IS NOT DONE!

As the Indian fanbase we are ashamed

We are sorry for what happened#JACKSONININDIA pic.twitter.com/PeJTvAE1Ew — GOT7 INDIA OFFICIAL ?? (@IndiaGot7) January 28, 2023

It is evident that the organizers did not expect such a huge crowd to turn up for Jackson Wang. Additional cops and security personnel had to be called in to escort him out of the airport. Fans have called out those mobbing saying that they should be more careful. Jackson Wang has always said that he wished to come to India and is fond of our culture and entertainment.

Guys did they seriously mob him?? This is not what we'd expected especially when we wished for him to come to India for so long? Quite disappointed, i hope he wasn't injured.

Sorry Jackson?? But anyway, Welcome to India!!! Hope he has a good time here ???#JACKSONININDIA — ????⁷ |INDIGO| (@tangjinjaemx3) January 28, 2023

This is horrifying!!

Is this how we treat our favourite stars?

I am disappointed! We are excited too but..

This is unacceptable behaviour!

Kaha gaya "Atithi dewo bhawa"?

Respect his personal space!#JacksonWang #JACKSONININDIA pic.twitter.com/mQIuNQdSSG — Zuby ?✨ (@luckyclover2107) January 28, 2023

hope jackson isn’t hurt like wtf is this istg guys please i get it our country doesn’t get opportunities like these and it’s very rare but we need to set a nice standard so others can consider coming here too, please be more respectful next time #JACKSONININDIA — ♡ (@irarurey) January 28, 2023

Born to Chinese parents, Jackson Wang was an accomplished fencer in his childhood and a probable for the Olympic team. He chose a career in music instead. He is also the founder of Team Wang.