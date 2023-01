Indian fans of Jackson Wang are on cloud nine. The handsome K-Pop icon has finally landed in Mumbai airport. It is being said that he will stay at the Taj Mahal Palace and Towers which is close to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Jackson Wang has said that he has always been keen to come to India. In his earlier years, when he saw fans from India on his lives, he said he did love to visit India some day. Jackson Wang said that he was fascinated by the culture, Bollywood and entertainment industry. Indian Ahgashes gave him a loud and rousing welcome at the Mumbai airport. Also Read - Jackson Wang gets mobbed at Mumbai airport as he arrives for Lollapalooza India; fans climb over barricade to get closer to the GOT7 star [Watch Videos]

Jackson Wang took to Twitter to thank everyone who came to greet him. Many fans followed him to his vehicle. It seems the singer took all the handwritten letters from fans. His team did not accept gifts but he took the letters. He will be performing at Lollapalooza India as part of his Magic Man World Tour.

Thank u for being there today #India

plz get home safe

It means a lot to me to see u all.

After wanting to come here for a decade.

I’m so grateful finally I’m here

I hope i see u tmr — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) January 28, 2023

You’re finally in India after so long! Hope you have a fun trip and also a good performance @LollaIndia❤️ We will be cheering you on as always?? — Jackson Wang Global (@JacksonWGlobal) January 28, 2023

From closure it wasn't that extreme we saw from other clips #JACKSONININDIA pic.twitter.com/Jt4Gvyt4ek — exo-l (@exo_kpopkings) January 28, 2023

The Lollapalooza Festival is happening in Mumbai for the first time. Today, we had a performance from the legendary band, Imagine Dragons. Jackson Wang is the star attraction for tomorrow. He performed solo acts in Coachcella last year. Jackson Wang is also one of the few Asian artistes to sell out full stadiums in Latin America.