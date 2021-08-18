It is no secret that Hollywood celebs are quite fascination with Hindu religion. The latest is Jada Pinkett Smith. The lady has got a tattoo of Goddess Sita on her forearm. Seeing the same, Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented Jai Mata Di. The tattoo is a very beautiful one. While we see many tattoos of Gods like Ganesha, Buddha and Shiva, it is unusual to see a tattoo of Sita. While we worship Goddess Sita along with Lord Rama, her worship is not widespread in India. But the tattoo on Jada Pinkett Smith is quite beautiful. Also Read - Holi 2021: Priyanka Chopra celebrates the festival with husband Nick Jonas and her in-laws in London – view pics

The lady wrote on social media, "I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now!

Repp'n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma." Reading the caption, Janhvi Harrison commented, "Oh wow. So so so so beautiful Jada!!! I can't wait to see her in person!!" while Jay Shetty wrote, "So Dope and divine." It is common for international celebs to get full sleeve tattoos. Some of the best examples of gorgeous celebs with full sleeves are Jungkook, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber.

Some months back, Salma Hayek who is known for her movies like Frida also spoke about how she meditated on Goddess Laxmi to connect with her inner beauty. People praised her for recognizing the nuances of Hinduism and how it deals with the inner soul. Priyanka Chopra has been shuttling between the US and the UK for her work assignments. The actress was back and she spent some wonderful days with Nick Jonas. Priyanka's next big project is Citadel with the Russo Brothers. It is being shot in the UK. It is a spy thriller.