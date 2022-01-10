Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' J-Hope flooded with weird photo requests, Golden Globe Awards 2022 winners and more

Hola...we are back with your daily dose of trending Hollywood news. Celebrities like BTS member J-Hope, Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck, Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian, Bob Saget and many more remained to be the newsmakers of the day. Bob Saget's demise left everyone shocked. BTS star J-Hope received some weird request of pictures from ARMY. Jennifer Lopez could not stop gushing over BF Ben Affleck and his latest performance. Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship is making noise. For more information on all the updates, scroll on. Also Read - Golden Globes 2022 complete winners list: Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick... Boom, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, O Yeong Su for Squid Game and more

BTS member J-Hope flooded with weird photo request

As J-Hope conducted a fan interaction with ARMY on WeVerse, he was served with very bizarre requests. A fan asked J-Hope to share a picture of one of his hands cropped up. Another fan asked for a picture of his eyebrow. In a polite manner he declined the offer by saying, "No way, my face is so red."

Golden Globes 2022 winners announced

Through social media, the winners of Golden Globes 2022 were announced. Among the top winners are Squid Game's O Yeong-su, Succession's Jeremy Strong for Supporting Actor (Television), Best TV Actor (Drama), Succession for the Best Supporting Actress (Television), DeBose won Best Supporting Actress (Film) or West Side Story and won Best TV Actor (Comedy/Musical) for Ted Lasso.

Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck's performance

As The Tendar Bar released on Amazon Prime, Jennifer Lopez could not hold back from praising boyfriend Ben Affleck. In a social media post, she said, "There is a great scene with Ben and the little boy in a bowling alley." She called him 'amazing' in the movie.

Full House icon Bob Saget passes away

Television icon Bob Saget passed away at the age of 65. The actor was reportedly found unresponsive in a hotel in Florida. Many celebrities took to their social media handles to express grief on Bob Saget's demise.

Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian's love blooms

As per a report in HollywoodLife, Pete Davidson is pretty serious about his relationship with Kim Kardashian. An insider has quoted to the portal that Pete considers his relationship with Kim Kardashian as the most important one that he has ever had.