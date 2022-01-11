Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook's BIG reveal about his 7 Fates Chakho character, Kendall Jenner hits back at troll and more

It's time to scan through some top Hollywood news of today. Celebrities like Jungkook, , , Billie Eilish and more became the newsmakers of the day. The member of the K-pop boy band BTS shared some updates about his character in 7 Fates Chakho. Kendall Jenner grabbed attention as she gave a befitting reply to a troll for calling her dress inappropriate. Alec Baldwin spoke about non-compliance allegations and more. To get all the dope from Hollywood, scroll on. Also Read - BTS' V's artist-made collection merchandise gets sold within minutes; ARMY demands a RESTOCK – read tweets

BTS' Jungkook reveals his character Zeha deets in 7 Fates Chakho

In an interview shared by HYBE, Jungkook revealed that he is going to be half human, half tiger in 7 Fates Chakho. He was quoted saying, "Zeha is half-human, half-tiger who was born between a human and a beom. He only finds out after being attacked y a beom so he is shocked."

Kendall Jenner hits back at a troll

Kendall Jenner got trolled for her cutout black dress that she wore at a wedding recently. It was termed inappropriate and many called it 'cringe'. However, the model gave it back to the social media user and commented, "@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too" while thanking her friend for getting married.

Camila Cabello stuns in bikini post breakup with Shawn Mendes

The Senorita singer took to her social media account to share some stunning bikini-clad pictures from her recent outing. She shared it with the caption, "I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO." Recently she was in the news because of her breakup with Shawn Mendes.

Alec Baldwin denies non-compliance allegations

Recently, reports had it that Alec Baldwin isn't cooperating in the investagation of the incident that took place on the sets of his film Rust. In a latest video, however, he denied all the allegations and said, "Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bulls*** and a lie. This is a process where one state makes the request of another state."

Billie Eilish stands up for Charlie Puth

Benny Blanco has been reportedly releasing many TikTok videos insulting Charlie Puth. This has not gone down well with Billie Eilish. Responding to one of the videos, Billie wrote, "What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing. Literally, the same thing."