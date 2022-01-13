Trending Hollywood News Today: Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly engaged, BTS merch re-sold for EXORBITANT amount and more

As the day comes to an end, here is a look at newsmakers of the day from Hollywood. K-pop band BTS remained to be in the news as their artist-made collection got a lot of attention from fans. One of the biggest even that unfolded in Hollywood today is and Machine Gun Kelly's sweet engagement. Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa shocked one and all as he announced his divorce from Lisa Bonet. Other stars who hit headlines are , and more. Scroll on to get full information. Also Read - BTS merch gets sold out in a minute; reappears on a shopping site at inflated rates

BTS merchandise get re-sold for hefty amounts

After the Artist Made Collection by BTS gets sold within a few minutes, the owners are reportedly re-selling the products on a few sites for hefty amounts. BTS' V's Boston Bag that went out of stock within a few minutes is now reportedly being re-sold for lakhs on e-bay. Also Read - BTS: Namjin and Taekook step in Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor and Diljit-Kiara's roles in this fan made Good Newwz video

Jason Mamoa calls it quits with Lisa Bonet

The Khal Drogo of Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa has ended his marriage with Lisa Bonet. On Instagram he shared a note that read, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so, we share our Family news, that we are parting ways in marriage."

Megan Fox engaged to Machine Gun Kelly

On Instagram, Megan Fox shared a video of the dreamy proposal that she received from boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. He went on his knees and popped up the question with a gorgeous diamond ring. Megan Fox penned a sweet note while sharing the video.

Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to move on

As per a report in TMZ, Kim Kardashian is happy to see ex-husband Kanye West smiling again amidst the reports of his relationship with Julia Fox. Source reportedly revealed that Kim Kardashian wants to see Kanye West with a wonderful person and the fact that Julia Fox is a fan of the Kardashian family is only beneficial to their co-parenting relationship.

still in touch with Billy Bob Thornton's kids

It recently got revealed that the actress still keeps up with the Christmas tradition and sends gifts ex-huband Billy Bob's kids. Remembering the fond memories that they shared, to ET, Harry Thornton, son of Billy Bob Thornton, said, "She took us camping every week and she rented, like, an RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip."